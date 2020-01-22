Five Greek sailors abducted in Cameroon set free

Their release was announced by the Greek Maritime Minister

Five Greek seafarers, who had been abducted in Cameroon following an armed attack on December 31, were released, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis announced.

The sailors set free is the 45-year-old master of the ship, the 26-year-old lieutenant captain, the 38-year-old second engineer, and two crew members 20 and 21. The seafarers had been kidnapped off the Greek-flagged tanker ‘HAPPY LADY’.

The ship had been attacked while anchored two nautical miles from the port of ” LIMBOH ” in Cameroon.