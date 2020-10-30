Flying car Liberty is ready to hit the roads…or the skies (video-photos)

The Dutch firm this week announced that its Liberty had been certified for road use in Europe

PAL-V has taken a major step toward getting its Liberty flying car into customers’ hands.

The Dutch firm this week announced that its Liberty had been certified for road use in Europe. To achieve this, the vehicle had to undergo a series of challenging tests, including tests for high-speed driving, as well as emissions and noise levels.

PAL-V’s Liberty is basically an autogyro (also called a gyrocopter) that doubles as a car. In an autogyro, the rotors above aren’t powered. Instead, they spin by air flowing at them as the autogyro is pushed forward by a propeller. They’re shaped just like an aeroplane’s wing, and as a result, create lift.

The downside of the design is that it requires a runway for takeoff, thus limiting the areas where it can be used for flight. While some companies are developing drone-like flying taxis capable of vertical takeoff and landing, none have announced plans for a vehicle that can also drive on the road.

source motorauthority.com

video credit Pal-V YouTube channel