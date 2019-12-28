Former Playmate running for office in Bavaria (photos)

Ramona Bernhard will run for office in her hometown

Former Playmate, Ramona Bernhard announced she would be running for office in the local election in the region of Bavaria in Germany.

The blonde, blue-eyed babe, said she would run in the 2020 elections in the district of Christstag in the German state of Bavaria.

At the age of 31, the hot German, a nurse by profession, is running as a candidate in the March 15, 2020 regional elections in her hometown. “I am running with the Free Citizens ballot. My name is in eleventh place,” she told German newspaper Bild.

Ad the blonde bombshell told the media outlet, her campaign platform would focus on health care.

All the male voters in her district will be scrambling to renew their electoral booklets to cast their ballot for the blonde babe…