Four Turkish fighter jets fly over Greek island in Aegean Sea

Four Turkish fighter jest violated Greek national airspace and flew over two Greek islands, in the central Aegean. The Turkish F-16 and F-4 remained in the Athens FIR for about half an hour before departing.

According to a statement issued by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the provocative flights were carried out by two F-16s and two F-4s which entered the Athens FIR without permission at 14:03 on Monday, December 17.

The two F-16s passed at 18,000 feet above the Anthropophagi island before flying over from Makronissi to the island complex of Fourni.

At the same time, the two F-4 Phantoms passed lower than the F-16 – at a height of about 12,500 feet – above the islets of Anthropophagi and Makronissi.