Four Turkish fighter jets fly over Greek island in Aegean Sea

Dec, 17 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The Turkish aircraft violated the Athens FIR

Four Turkish fighter jest violated Greek national airspace and flew over two Greek islands, in the central Aegean. The Turkish F-16 and F-4 remained in the Athens FIR for about half an hour before departing.

According to a statement issued by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the provocative flights were carried out by two F-16s and two F-4s which entered the Athens FIR without permission at 14:03 on Monday, December 17.

The two F-16s passed at 18,000 feet above the Anthropophagi island before flying over from Makronissi to the island complex of Fourni.

At the same time, the two F-4 Phantoms passed lower than the F-16 – at a height of about 12,500 feet – above the islets of Anthropophagi and Makronissi.

 

