Four Turkish airplanes violated Greek national airspace on Tuesday, flying over the North East, the Central and the Southeast Aegean.

Two F-16 fighter jets, two F-4s which flew in formations of two, while one CN-235 also made four infringements of the air traffic rules at Athens FIR.

Two of the Turkish aircraft were armed.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the intruding aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.