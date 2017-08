Related

Zoe Laskari dies at 75

Relatives, friends and fans will bid a final farewell to Greek actress Zoe Laskari today, whose funeral services are scheduled to take place at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite in Kolonaki at 1pm. The beloved actress, who passed away in hear home in Porto Rafti last Friday, will new laid to rest at First Cemetery. Her family requested that people offer donations to the Father Antony’s Ark for children instead of buying wreaths.