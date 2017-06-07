FYROM PM: Previous governments had provoked Greece

Zoran Zaev, the PM of FYROM said the previous governments of Nikola Gruevski had provoked Greece by erecting many statues of historical figures (Alexander the Great, Philip of Macedon etc), as well as renaming main roads and the airport of the country. Speaking to FYROM state television, Mr. Zaev said these moves had been one more act that had led to the deterioration of relations with Greece and vowed to stop adopting such policies. However, asked if he would tear them down Mr. Zaev replied he would not.