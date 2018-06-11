FYROM PM Zaev finally phones Greek PM Tsipras on name dispute

According to the Greek state television ERT, the call that everyone had been waiting for by the FYROM PM Mr. Zaev, was made at 3 o’clock and was one hour long.

The two Prime Ministers also agreed, according to the same information, to talk again on Tuesday morning, to finalize the agreement that will allegedly resolve the dispute over the use of the name “Macedonia” by the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Zaev also said that communication at all levels is continuous and that several strategies are being considered to end the 25-year name dispute. He also said that once he phoned Prime Minister Tsipras, he will inform his citizens.

“We are in the last minutes of trying to get close together to each other’s positions and when this happens we will jointly announce the pleasant news to the citizens of both two countries”, Zaev said.