FYROM PM Zaev: Greece has already recognised “Macedonian” language

FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev claimed “Greece has recognized the Macedonian language”, despite the backlash caused after his statements about teaching “Macedonians” in Greece their language.

Greece has recognised the “Macedonian” language, said Zoran Zaev, referring to paragraph 3 of Article 1 of the Prespes Agreement, which he said determined the matter.

“What everyone should take note of is the fact that our right to self-determination is acknowledged and that our right to use the ‘Macedonian’ language is also recognised by”, the Prime Minister said.

Asked if he considers that some of his statements on the “Macedonian language” are not in line with the Prespes Agreement and if he knows that Greece is preparing an annex with additional provisions concerning this part of the Agreement, Zoran Zaev said there is no provision for that, adding that he is in constant contact with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras