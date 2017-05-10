G7: US wants solution to Greek debt issue

The US government has aligned with the position of the IMF on the Greek problem, believing a solution must be reached regarding the debt issue, according Michalis Ignatiou. Greece will be on the agenda of talks at the G7 Summit to take place in Bari, Italy on May 11 and 13. A top US Treasury Secretary official informed reporters on the US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin’s position at the Summit behind a closed door session. The official said that Greece still had a lot to do before returning to a path of sustainable growth, adding that the US would reveal its stance on the matter after Greece had reached an agreement with the institutions. Meanwhile, according to sources outside the IMF, the matter of Greece’s GDP surplus targets has not closed for after 2018.