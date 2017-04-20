Safe theft gang strikes again

A gang that has recently been on a crime spree committing a series of safe thefts has struck again. This time the criminals targeted a pharmaceutical company in the area of Malakasa in east Attica. A little after 3am on Thursday five individuals entered the company’s compounds and held the security guard at gunpoint immobilising him by putting plastic hand cuffs on him. They then broke into the accounting office and grabbed the safe which they loaded onto a vehicle and fled.