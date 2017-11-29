Genevieve Morton presents her hot 2018 Calendar! (SEXY PHOTOS)

Related
In last year’s calendar, Genevieve Morton posed nude for photographer Derek Riker. This year, she shot with photographer Tyler Kendel at El Mirage lake bed in California.
More importantly, $1 from every sale will go to the Alpha1 Foundation. Genevieve’s mom passed away from Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency in 2005, so the cause is close to her heart. Visit Genevievemorton.com to purchase your own copy.
So 2017 may be coming to a close, and thanks to Genevieve’s new calendar, 2018 is looking better than ever.