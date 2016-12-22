Germany: Bundesbank is stockpilling gold in an unusual rate?

Germany is filling up the country’s vault with gold. The reason seems to be that the German gold stored in the American Central Bank FED and in the French Banque de France, is returning to the country. Out of the 3.381 tons Germany plans to have half back inside the country by 2020.

Up until 2012 only 31% of the country’s gold was actually inside Frankfurt. But are these 1.036 tons of gold safe? This is the question that CSU MP Peter Gauweiler asked Süddeutsche Zeitung. The 270.000 bars of gold represent the second larger reserve in the world.

In the 50s and 60s Germany bought large quantities of gold from the American Central Bank. During the Cold War Germany wanted the country’s reserve in gold to be outside Europe. But after the circulation of Euro many started arguing of the need for the country’s gold to come back, as it is happens now.