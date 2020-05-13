Germany plans to abolish border controls on June 15

Terms of crossing the border between the two countries will be relaxed as early as May 15

Germany plans to lift all border controls on June 15, according to many German reports.

According to Reuters “the German Interior Ministry intends to completely abolish border controls on June 15”.

Austrian Tourism and Agriculture Minister Elizabeth Kestinger also stated that Austria has agreed with Germany to allow free movement on their borders again from June 15, which had been closed since mid-March due to the coronation pandemic.

“From June 15, it will be possible to open the border between Germany and Austria,” she told state radio station O1.

Terms of crossing the border between the two countries will be relaxed as early as May 15 and business trips and visits to relatives will be allowed, she added.

