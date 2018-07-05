Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the first non-American to land the cover of the annual NBA game (VIDEO)

For the first time since its launch some 20 years ago, an international player graces the cover of the NBA annual game.

As the ‘Greek Freak’ himself announced it on Instagram, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 standard edition.

“Honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K,” the All Star captioned the photo that simultaneously went up on the nba2k official account dubbing him a phenom.

The game to become available on 11 September, is titled “They will know your name”.

Commenting on his remarkable rise to stardom the two-times NBA All-Star player told the AP that he has “worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true.”

NBA2K has also released a trailer video featuring moments and photos from Antetokounmpo’s early childhood and life in Greece.

“Before Phenom, before Freak, and All Star, before he was a Buck, before his race, before he grew his wings, he was just a boy, with a name, a name I gave him, a name that today is known by the world,” says his mother Veronica at the beginning of the video.

Meanwhile, the iconic LeBron James has been announced to be the cover star for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition available on 7 September 2018.

Watch the NBA 2K19 trailer video “A Boy With A Name” (Feat. Giannis Antetokounmpo) below:

Source: neoskosmos