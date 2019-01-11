Giannis Antetokounmpo close to securing 1st spot in 2019 All Star NBA voting

The Greek Freak is at the top in the eastern conference

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James have expanded their conference leads in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019.

This means the Greek Freak has virtually “locked” the captain hood of his team.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo (2,670,816) has strengthened his position as the leading vote-getter. The top three players in the East frontcourt are unchanged, with Antetokounmpo joined by the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard (2,092,806) in second place and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (1,710,229) in third place.

Fans account for 50 per cent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, February 17.

All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 per cent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2019

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), 2,670,816 votes

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR), 2,092,806 votes

3. Joel Embiid (PHI), 1,710,229 votes

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS), 599,289 votes

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI), 569,354 votes

6. Blake Griffin (DET), 500,072 votes

7. Vince Carter (ATL), 273,719 votes

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS), 237,813 votes

9. Pascal Siakam (TOR), 206,290 votes

10. Al Horford (BOS), 199,474 votes

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL), 2,779,812 votes

2. Luka Dončić (DAL), 2,220,077 votes

3. Paul George (OKC), 1,859,216 votes

4. Kevin Durant (GSW), 1,717,968 votes

5. Anthony Davis (NOP), 1,564,347 votes

6. Steven Adams (OKC), 1,034,014 votes

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN), 740,918 votes

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL), 584,842 votes

9. Draymond Green (GSW), 411,131 votes

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW), 276,849 votes

source: nba.com