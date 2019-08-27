Giannis out of match against Venezuela with knee injury – Greece wins (74-51)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The head coach left the Greek Freak out for precautionary reasons

The Greek national basketball team defeated Venezueal  (74-51) in the final of the Suzhou Atlas warm-up tournament without its NBA superstar Giannis Antetkounmpo, who is reportedly suffering from a slight knee irritation. The head coach decided to leave the Greek Freak out of the match for precautionary reasons.

Costas Papanikolaou also has knee problems, while Thanasis Antetokounbou picked up a leg injury in the match with the Dominican Republic.

However, the two players will be available to Thanassis Skourtopoulos and will be used depending on the course of the match.

Tags With: