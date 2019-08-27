Giannis out of match against Venezuela with knee injury – Greece wins (74-51)

The Greek national basketball team defeated Venezueal (74-51) in the final of the Suzhou Atlas warm-up tournament without its NBA superstar Giannis Antetkounmpo, who is reportedly suffering from a slight knee irritation. The head coach decided to leave the Greek Freak out of the match for precautionary reasons.

Costas Papanikolaou also has knee problems, while Thanasis Antetokounbou picked up a leg injury in the match with the Dominican Republic.

However, the two players will be available to Thanassis Skourtopoulos and will be used depending on the course of the match.