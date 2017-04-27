Girl’s muscles turn to bones (video-documentary)

Luciana Wulkan is a seven year old girl who lives a happy life in Bolton, England. Like other seven-year-olds she is a member of the Rainbows, loves going to school and seeing her friends and really, really wants to go horse riding. However unlike most young girls she understands the meaning of the words Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, an extremely rare genetic condition that affects just 450 people worldwide. FOP is a degenerative disease that slowly paralyses the body. The faulty gene triggers muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues to turn into bone.

source: BarcroftTV.com