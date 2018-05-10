Gogo Mastrokosta is sexy as ever! (photos)

Gogo Mastrokosta is like a wine. The more she ages, the more beautiful she gets. After 10 years of staying out of the spotlight, she decided to talk to magazine “Down Town” and do a sensual photo shoot in her swimsuit.

In her interview with Down Town, Mastrokosta revealed the secret that keeps her passion alive for her husband, Traianos Dellas: “I think the secret is not to stop admiring your partner. And I admire Traianos. He has honesty, discipline and is measured in his words. Even in our quarrels. I can get carried away and say a few more words, but Traianos is not like that. He is more firm. He is a man of trust. And I’m lucky to have found him.”