Greece 2nd in Blue Flag awards in the world

Greece clinched second spot in the world in the number of blue flags with 486 of its beaches receiving the award, announced the Hellenic Society for the protection of Nature (HSPN), with 12 Greek marinas also picking up blue flags. Greece had 25% of the total of the 47 countries that took part in the international program, with the region of Chalkidiki getting 71. The International Committee of the Blue Flag program awarded 3,574 beaches, 60 marinas and 50 sustainable tourism sea vessels. The announcements of the results of were made in two stages. The first phase took place in the morning at the beach of the municipality of Glyfada, where an educational event was held with the participation of children from surrounding primary schools. The children had the opportunity experience a lifeguard demonstration in the presence of the Mayor and other dignitaries. The second stage, when the blue flag awards were announced, took place in the afternoon at the Glyfada Golf Gardens with many representatives of the state and the tourism industry in attendance.