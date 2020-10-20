Greece & Albania go to The Hague for the delimitation of their maritime zones

“Having thoroughly examined the issue, we agreed that Greece and Albania jointly proceed with the submission of this issue to international justice”

Greece and Albania agree to refer their maritime dispute to the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

This was announced during the visit of the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Tirana and the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama.

Mr. Dendias pointed out in his statements after the meeting that “having thoroughly examined the issue, we agreed that Greece and Albania jointly proceed with the submission of this issue to international justice, at the International Court of Justice in the Hague”.

Information indicates, however, that the agreement for the referral of the case there has not been sighed yet. It is estimated that the issue of Albania’s accession to the EU is a lever of pressure towards Tirana.

The Albanian Prime Minister stated that the war status still in place between the two countries should be lifted, while for his part, the Greek Foreign Minister noted that Athens is interested in a positive agenda.

Earlier in the day, Dendias met with Albania’s acting Foreign and European Affairs Minister, Ged Cekai, to discuss bilateral relations and the European perspective of the Western Balkans.