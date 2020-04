The number of fatalities in Greece from the Covid-19 virus reached 124, as a 90-year-old man who was hospitalised in the the “Sotiria” hospital died on Thursday.

According to the information, the 90-year-old was suffering from an underlying disease (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

It should be noted that there were zero fatalities in Greece on Wednesday, but prior to this morning (before the 90-year-old) two people also died.

Of the 124 dead, 32 were women and 92 were men