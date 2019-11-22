Greece: Early IMF repayment completed

The process of early repayment by Greece of the expensive part of the International Monetary Fund loans totaling 2,7 billion dollars was completed on Monday.

It should be noted that the process was activated at the official request of the Ministry of Finance on September 16th this year and as stated in the ministry announcement, completes yet another commitment by the New Democracy government.

This repayment strengthens the country’s credibility, reduces borrowing costs, reduces debt, improves public debt sustainability and further boosts confidence in the international markets.