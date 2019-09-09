Greece fury after NBA MVP Antetokounmpo exits World Cup

A team spokesman confirmed to AFP that the Greeks were writing to governing body FIBA seeking a ban for the three referees in charge

Greece calls for the officials who oversaw their final game at the Basketball World Cup to be banned after NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team exited the tournament amid rancour on Monday.

Greece’s coach said that their star man had been the victim of a lack of “respect” from referees after being fouled out in an 84-77 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Milwaukee Bucks standout picked up a fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter and even though Greece won, it was not by the 12 or more points they needed.

A team spokesman confirmed to AFP that the Greeks were writing to governing body FIBA seeking a ban for the three referees in charge.

“Also (a ban) for those who nominate the referees and also watch the video and announce the results,” the spokesman said in a text message.

