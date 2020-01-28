Greece: Government legislative initiative saves PAOK from relegation

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced that the EMP Theodoros Zagorakis is no longer a member of the governing party of New Democracy.

Mr Zagorakis had said on Monday night after the Committee on Professional Sport suggested the relegation of PAOK and Xanthi that “if PAOK is not justified, I will leave New Democracy”.

The government cannot be blackmailed, Mr Petsas said.

At the same time, Mr Petsas announced a legislative initiative by the government that will eliminate hard penalties on such issues.

PAOK and Xanthi FC are accused of a multi-ownership case of the latter.

Asked if Deputy Minister of Sports Lefteris Avgenakis still enjoys the Prime Minister’s confidence, the government spokesman responded “of course yes”, while referring to the government’s initiative he stated that “you’ll have seen it by the afternoon”.

Olympiakos, however, issued a press release stating that the club will not accept any such intervention on behalf of the government.