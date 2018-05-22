Greece has 6th most powerful passport in the world

May, 22 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Greece remains in 6th spot for a second year in a row, the best ranking ever

Greece remained in 6th spot in the world ranking regarding the most powerful passport, according to the Henley Passport Index. Japan has knocked Germany off the top spot on the list of the world’s most powerful passport, according to the new research, while the UK has fallen from third to fourth.
The ranking by Henley & Partners, a citizenship, and planning firm, takes into account how many countries can be visited without applying for a visa. Greeks can travel to 174 countries around the world without applying for a visa, while Japanese citizens can travel to a record 189 out of a possible 218, most recently Uzbekistan, with Germans being able to visit 188 and Britons 186.

The top countries are as follows:

 

1

Japan

180

2

Singapore

179

Germany

179

3

Finland

178

France

178

Italy

178

Spain

178

Denmark

178

Sweden

178

South Korea

178

4

Austria

177

Portugal

177

Luxembourg

177

Netherlands

177

United Kingdom

177

Norway

177

5

Ireland

176

Canada

176

Switzerland

176

United States

176

6

Belgium

174

Australia

174

Greece

174

7

New Zealand

173

Malta

173

Czech Republic

173

8

Iceland

172

9

Hungary

171

10

Latvia

170
