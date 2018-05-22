Greece has 6th most powerful passport in the world

Greece remained in 6th spot in the world ranking regarding the most powerful passport, according to the Henley Passport Index. Japan has knocked Germany off the top spot on the list of the world’s most powerful passport, according to the new research, while the UK has fallen from third to fourth.

The ranking by Henley & Partners, a citizenship, and planning firm, takes into account how many countries can be visited without applying for a visa. Greeks can travel to 174 countries around the world without applying for a visa, while Japanese citizens can travel to a record 189 out of a possible 218, most recently Uzbekistan, with Germans being able to visit 188 and Britons 186.

The top countries are as follows: