Greece has exceeded its targets, says European Commission VP Dombrovskis

Greece has exceeded its primary surplus targets so we have the basis for the conclusion of the review of the Greek programme, said European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

At a press conference on Wednesday in Brussels, Dombrovskis noted that this development has been confirmed by Eurostat and an agreement between Greece and its lenders for the disbursement of the tranche is possible, probably in May.

Asked on IMF’s participation in the Greek programme, Dombrovskis said the basis is the institutional framework of the European Stability Mechanism which provides that the IMF participates in the support programmes of the eurozone countries as well as the decisions of Malta’s Eurogroup meeting.

Source