Greece No.1 sustainable food destination in the world: Lonely Planet

Greece was included in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel 2021’ list. “Nothing is more genuine than the massive serving of filoxenia (hospitality) extended to anyone and everyone; it’s a way of life for the Greeks. It’s embedded in their DNA, and throughout the country.”

“We decided to make this year’s Best in Travel different by recognising places and people demonstrating a genuine commitment to sustainability, community and diversity. And that’s only the beginning. We salute all the winners!” President and CEO, Luis Cabrera said.

Highlights in the Sustainability category include Greece as the number one food destination and Palau as the top island chain.

Sustainable Food Destination – Greece

With its organic produce markets and island seafood, Greece finds itself an unintentional leader of the world’s most sustainable food.

Lonely Planet notes: “Greece may not be known worldwide for implementing formal initiatives surrounding sustainable practices, but informally, Greeks have been green for centuries.”

“The age-old habit of growing vegetables, harvesting olives and preparing silky oil, and cooking up a storm with tomatoes, fresh fish and wild greens is the norm for most folk whether they live on an island or the mainland.”

But nothing is more genuine, as Lonely Planet reports, than filoxenia. “It’s a way of life for the Greeks. It’s embedded in their DNA, and throughout the country, generous and passionate locals share their knowledge with travellers, coupling fantastic fresh cooking with back-to-nature activities such as trekking through diverse landscapes.”

Analysing the nutritional peculiarities geographically, the magazine advises: Hikers can wander the mountains of Kalymnos with Kalymnos Experiences and learn about the intricacies of fragrant herbs. Or take a seat by a historic windmill at Mylos Fish Restaurant, Leros, and nibble on octopus carpaccio (sourced that morning from the fisher’s docks). And don’t miss the tasty, organic cuisine of Crete.”

