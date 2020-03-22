Greece on curfew effective by Monday morning 6 a.m.!

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 22, 2020

The ban on all unnecessary traffic will be effective by Monday morning 6 a.m.

The curfew was announced by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a public address on Sunday afternoon.

There are three alternatives to the way we will be allowed move.

1. A form listing 6 reasons why you are allowed to move. It will look like this:

2. An SMS to 13033, which will send us a reply.

3. The simplest way: A paper that anyone at home can fill out and have to write down where he/she will go and what time.

For example: “I leave at 10.30 am and go to the pharmacy”.
Along with the paper we also need to have our identity (ID or passport) to present it if we are asked during a police check.
The only ones that will be allowed to move are those that go to their workplaces, supermarkets and pharmacies.
