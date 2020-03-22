Greece on curfew effective by Monday morning 6 a.m.!

The ban on all unnecessary traffic will be effective by Monday morning 6 a.m.
The curfew was announced by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a public address on Sunday afternoon.
There are three alternatives to the way we will be allowed move.
1. A form listing 6 reasons why you are allowed to move. It will look like this:
2. An SMS to 13033, which will send us a reply.
3. The simplest way: A paper that anyone at home can fill out and have to write down where he/she will go and what time.