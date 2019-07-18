Greece: Recruitments to the health sector and the Police as a priority

The Governmental Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) meets on Friday

A large meeting under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took place Thursday evening in order to plan recruitments to the health sector and the Police.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of Economics Christos Staikouras, Public Safety Michalis Chrisochoidis, Health Vasilis Kikilias. The plan is the recruitment of the necessary personnel within the following six months.

The Prime Minister gave the following directions:

– The previously announced recruitment of 2.450 people by the Ministry of Health will go on as a priority.

– A total of 1.500 new police officers will reinforce the DIAS teams and will be used to rebuild the DELTA teams by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, as it became known, the Governmental Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) meets on Friday in order to select the new Chief of the Hellenic Police.

More specifically, the issues that will be discussed will be:

1. Briefing from the Minister of Defense

2. Selection of Hellenic Police leadership

3. Briefing on the appointment of the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser