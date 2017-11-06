Greece takes part in World Travel Market

Μany representatives of different actors & organisation from the Greek regions will be present & display their products

Greece, through the National Tourism Organisation, participates in the World Travel Market (WTM), which takes place in London, United Kingdom. The WTM is launched on November 6th and will last till November 8th.

Besides the National Tourism Organisation, many representatives of different actors and organisation from the Greek regions will be present and display their products, and a survey, which was conducted, on the impacts that the international markets have on the Greek market will be displayed.

During the World Travel Market, which aims at the promotion of cooperation and on the collection of data and information on the most recent trends and evolutions in the tourism sector, the Minister of Tourism, Ms. Elena Kountoura will present the Greek policy on the tourism sector.

Source: thegreekobserver.com