Greece voted 3rd in outdoor activities tourism in the world

Greece was voted the third destination globally for outdoor activities for the summer of 2018 (April 1-October 31), according to data by international booking platform Adrenaline-Hunter.com which specialises in outdoor tourism.

France occupied top spot, due to the country’s wide range of climbing activities in the Alps and surfing in the Atlantic. Spain came in second, while Greece followed a close third in the preferences of the adventure travelers. Portugal was ranked fourth, while Croatia was the fifth most picked.

Out of the Greek destinations, Santorini held top spot for another year, offering adventure travelers maritime, with diving, sailing tours or helicopter tours are the most popular.

Chania and Heraklion came in second and third place, respectively, with visitors choosing from a host of sea activities. These include water paragliding and jet ski tours, which are preferred by public in the age range between 20 and 35.

Top destinations in Greece in bookings for outdoor activities:

Santorini

Chania

Heraklion

Athens

Mykonos

Kefalonia

Paros

Kerkira

Rethymno

Rodos

Kos

Agios Nikolaos-Crete

Olympus

Zakynthos

Chalkidiki