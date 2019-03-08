Greece voted best cruise destination in 2019 Wave Awards

Greece won top honours in “The Best Destination” category in the prestigious 2019 Wave Awards.

The award was presented during a special ceremony in London.

The results of the awards were determined by a voting system from professional writers on maritime tourism. Greece was one of the candidates for the first time in the category “Best Destination (Port or Country)” and won the 1st prize.

Greece also received the second prize for the second year in a row in the “Favourite Cruise Destination”.

Emmy Anagnostopoulou, the head of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) office in the UK & Ireland collected the awards.