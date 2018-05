The yield of the 10-year Greek bond jumped 2.91% to 4.5% after leaks that the “North League” and “Five Star” parties in Italy, both strong anti-European, had reached an agreement based on their political platforms. Meanwhile, the Italian 10-year bonds were also up by 6 base points to 2.17%, while the Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bonds recorded a 2 and 1 point rise, respectively.