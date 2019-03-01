Greek actor Faidon Georgitsis dies at 80

Greek actor Faidon Georgitsis died at the age of 80.

The actor was fighting against cancer, as he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

According to initial sources, his funeral will take place at noon on Saturday at 12:30 at the Nea Smyrna Cemetery.

The actor became popular through Finos Films musicals directed by Yiannis Dalianidis, with a plethora of co-stars like Zoi Laskari, Mary Chronopoulou, Kostas Voutsas, Martha Karagiannis and others.

In the theater, he collaborated with the Art Theater of Kun, as well as with the National Theater of Northern Greece and M. Volanakis.

He was married to actress Betty Arvanitis and then married Betsy, with whom he has two children, Rafaelo and Mariza. The couple had created their own theater company, based in Koropi.