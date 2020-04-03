Greek and Turkish Foreign Ministers “clash” at NATO Summit over Evros crisis

Tensions were high at the NATO Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, as the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated some of the non-existent accusations against Greece while demanding he respond to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Nikos Dendias briefed his NATO colleagues via teleconference about the unprecedented and orchestrated attack on its borders with a parallel misinformation campaign referring to the migrant crisis at Evros with Turkey.

He argued that these practices were blatantly violating the Alliance’s core values. All allies have the right to call for NATO solidarity, he added, but claimed that they themselves should also honour their commitments. At that point, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rose from his seat in protest asking to respond, without the permission from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Turkish Minister even asked to address the meeting a second time as the final speaker, but the NATO Secretariat made it clear that procedures did not allow it.

The issue of coronavirus, immigration and Syria were discussed at NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which was held via teleconference.

As Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a written statement after the summit that the agenda of talks included NATO’s role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, through its significant expertise in defence policy, supply chain planning and design, were on the agenda of talks, as well as the an in depth crisis management.

also read

Greek government to announce time limits on coronavirus movement restrictions

The Status Of Global COVID-19 Border Closures