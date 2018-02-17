Greek Basketball Cup Final: AEK wins Olympiacos 83-88 (Upd.)

After a amazing final that was judged literarily in the last minute, AEK celebrated its first title since 2002 after winning Olympiacos 83-88.



They were the first pair of finalists in the historic first basketball Cup final in 1976. On July 12, 1976 Olympiacos won AEK with 81-69 and celebrated this first title, something they repeated in 1978 (83-72 ) and 1980 (85-80) in the finals against the AEK.

A common feature of those games was the venue (Panathinaikon Stadium) and the winner as Olympiacos celebrated all three times.