Greek border guards rescue 64 refugees and migrants

The Greek border patrol guard rescued 64 irregular migrants and refugees that were abandoned near the village of Soufli at a river on the north-western borders with Turkey, Tuesday. The migrants and refugees, which included children, were deserted in a boat by the human traffickers in the middle of a river for unknown reasons. The migrants contacted the international emergency call centre in fear of a the river overflowing. The distress call was then relayed to the Greek border guards, who arrived on the spot and rescued the people, who in turn were provided first aid services before being taken to the Alexandroupoli hospital.