Greek Cabinet meeting in progress

The Greek Cabinet meeting is in progress at the Maximos Mansion in Athens chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The meeting convened at 11 am and the five major issues on the agenda, including legislative planning and the National Reform Plan for 2020.

The proposed bills to be discussed are the birth allowances (Ministry of Labour), the exercise of the right of assembly (Ministry of Citizen Protection), the acceleration of the licensing of waterways (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) and the agricultural cooperatives (Development and Food Ministry).