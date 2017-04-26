Greek Council on Foreign Affairs and Defence to address Turkish provocations

The Greek Government Council on Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) is scheduled to convene at 9 am, Wednesday to examine Greece’s course of action in response to the escalating military provocations Turkey is displaying in the Aegean Sea. Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will preside over the body, while Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, along with Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias, the Chief of the National Defence General Staff will be among those present. The latest of Turkey’s aggressive stance over the Aegean Sea came on the heels of the Greek court’s rejection of an appeal for the extradition of the 8 Turkish Military officers, when a flurry of Greek airspace violations by Turkish F-16 fighters, including the infringement of the Athens FIR by a reconnaissance aircraft, took place. Apart from the violations of Greek national airspace, Turkish sea vessels continued to demonstrate their aggressive stance by approaching the Oinousses island complex to within a nautical mile. According to the Greek Pentagon, Turkish violations of Greek air and sea space peaked at 70.