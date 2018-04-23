Greek Defence Council meets over F-16 upgdare and frigates

In light of Turkey’s continuous belligerent stance towards Greece, the Governmental Council on Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) met for 3 hours to discuss the upgrading of 85 F-16 fighter jets and the prospect of leasing two French frigates. KYSEA is expected to give the go-ahead for the programme to upgrade F-16 fighter aircraft. The deadlines are pressing, as the Americans have given Greece up to the end of April for the deal to proceed at the current discounted rates. The National Defence Ministry has decided to upgrade the 85 most modern F-16s of the Air Force (55 F-16 Blocks 52+ and 30 F-16 Block 52+ Advanced), which will be upgraded to the latest Viper version. The cost for the upgrading of the aircraft is expected to reach 1.1 billion euros, with the Greek Pentagon claiming the concession will also include the Follow-On Support programme that will keep the planes up to date for the next years. The council is also expected to decide on whether to buy materials for the Mirage 2000 and 2000-5, with the estimated cost of 860 million euros, however, making it difficult given the government’s finances. The PM’s Office and the Defence Ministry have instructed the competent services of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments to submit an official request to France for the leasing of two Fremm frigates.