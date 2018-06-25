Greek Education Minister bans mobile phones at school

Circular also bans the use of other devices that can record photos or videos

Greek Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou issued a circular banning the use of mobile phones and other devices with image and video manipulation and recording capabilities by students on school premises. The circular also bans the posting of photos and videos of students at the school on school websites.

The recommendations included in the circular are as follows:

1. Students will not be permitted to have mobile phones at school.

2. Students will not be allowed to possess other electronic devices or games that have an image and sound processing system on the school premises. Video and audio recording equivalent available to them at school during teaching hours will only be used under the supervision of the teacher.

3. Teachers, in addition to the available electronic devices (PCs, laptops, tablets, interactive boards, etc.), may also use their own personal electronic equipment during the course and for the purposes of teaching, but and within the framework of the educational process in general, in compliance with the safety rules and the relevant provisions on the protection of the personal data of pupils and teachers (Laws 2472/1997 (Government Gazette 50/1997) and 3471/2006 (Government Gazette 133 / A / 2006).

4. It should be noted that the posting of photos and videos with students on school sites should be avoided. Photographs are personal data, as defined in the provision of Article 2 of Law 2472/1997, in so far as the data subject can be identified directly or indirectly.

5. The use of safety cameras in classrooms during school operation is not allowed, according to the article any. C / A / 2274 / 31.3.2011 (Official Gazette 548 / Τ / Β / 7-4-2011) Directive of the Authority for the Protection of Personal Data, and in particular Article 18 paragraph 2.