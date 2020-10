Her husband is tested positive too

The result of the coronavirus test submitted by the Minister of Education, Niki Kerameos, was positive, as she announced on twitter.

The Minister of Education has no symptoms, but her husband did.

As she stated, they are both following the experts’ advise and they are in self-quarantine.



