Greek FA Cup: A sporting event that embarrassed organisers (photos-videos)

The 2016-17 final of the Greek FA Cup, which was supposed to be a celebration of football, was unfortunately marred by widespread clashes between police forces and hooligans on both teams in the city of Volos, resembling more a war zone than an athletic meeting. Police reported 70 injuries, but surprisingly made no arrests. Violent clashes broke out before the match started, with Greek security authorities and the FA organisers meeting to decide whether to proceed with the match, amid violent clashes involving weapons such as cocktail molotov bombs, knives, clubs, sticks, with police trying but failing to maintain order with the use of tear gas. The photos and videos of fans beating each other up, invading the pitch before the kick off and facing off with police forces were picked up by international media outlets, presenting a disparaging image of the sport. Amid all the chaos PAOK won the Cup through an 81’ blunder by the referee’s line assistant, George Kalfoglou, who has since apologised to AEK for his mistake and announced he would resign.