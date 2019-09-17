Greek feta cheese becomes riddle for EU-Australia trade deal

“We are looking at the exclusivity of the Greek cheese (feta) and we nevertheless have to take into account the Australian market and producers”

European Union and Australian officials negotiating a new free trade deal are currently trying to solve the riddle of what to call the feta cheese which is produced in Australia, according to greekreporter.com.

The EU wants further protections for food and drink brands across its region, and if it is successful, Australian feta-makers could be forced to refer to their cheese — which is Greece’s iconic white delicacy — as “Australian feta.”

“We are looking at the exclusivity of the Greek cheese (feta) and we nevertheless have to take into account the Australian market and producers,” said EU lead negotiator Lionel Mesnildrey on Thursday.

