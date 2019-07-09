Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns illegal Turkish actions in Cypriot waters

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the illegal drilling committed by Turkey in the Cypriot continental shelf.

Using a strict tone, the Foreign Ministry said it condemned the illegal drilling attempted by Turkey within the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus.

“This illegal action defies international law, the law of the sea, but also the condemnation of the international community, and is a further escalation that undermines stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region”, the communiqué read.

The statement comes on the heels of similar warnings by France, Russia, the UK, EU, and Egypt.