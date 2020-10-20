Greek Foreign Minister Dendias calls on Germany, Italy and Spain to ban arms exports to Turkey

Greece’s diplomatic pressure over Turkey’s belligerence is mounting, as as a few hours after the request for the suspension of the EU-Turkey customs union, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent letters to his German, Spanish and Italian counterparts, urging them to impose an arms embargo on the President Erdogan.

According to diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias addressed his counterparts from Germany Heiko Maas, Spain Arancha Gonzalez-Laya and Italy Luigi Di Maio, pointing out the recent provocative actions of Turkey, which, as he underlines, aim at creating a de-facto status by military means.

According to the same sources, the Greek Minister reminded his colleagues about the relevant intervention by PM Kyriakos Misotakis in the recent European Council on the obligation of the EU Member States, as it arises from its Common Position, to suspend exports of military equipment to third countries which use this equipment for offensive actions or regional destabilisation, just as Turkey is doing.

Especially in his letter to his German counterpart, the Greek Minister requested that the exports permits for certain military equipment to Turkey, such as submarines, frigates, aircraft and armor upgrades, be suspended.