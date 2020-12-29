Greek Foreign Minister Dendias gets vaccinated in a Liverpool t-shirt

He thanked all scientists who worked hard for the vaccine

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, was vaccinated against the coronavirus, on Tuesday.

After the PM and many Greek politicians who were vaccinated, the Greek Minister got his jab and in a post on Twitter thanked the scientists praising them for their hard work “to offer us the opportunity for freedom”.

The interesting fact is that the Minister arrived at the hospital wearing a Liverpool T-shirt.

“We roll up our sleeves, do the vaccine, protect ourselves, the National Health System (ESY), social and economic activity. We thank the tens of thousands of scientists around the world who worked hard to offer us the opportunity for freedom from covid 19 “said Mr. Dendias.