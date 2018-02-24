Greek Foreign Minister Kotzias warns Turkey: “Greece is not Iraq”

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias warned Turkey that Greece was not Iraq, during an interview with state radio broadcaster ERT ion Saturday morning. He made reference to the numerous violations of International Law and the Law of the Sea on the part of Turkey during his interview. “Turkey has repeatedly violated international law through its actions in the Cypriot EEZ”, the Greek Foreign Minister stressed.

The EU statement is the most serious and strictest to date on Turkey’s stance, Mr Kotzias said, reminding that Turkey had many economic interests linked to Europe.

“Turkey has to consider what I have said for two years that Greece is not Iraq”, he said, adding that Greece was not willing to contribute to the escalation of tensions in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean that Turkey is provoking.

He also pointed out that Ankara could not stifle the gas exploration plans of Cyprus noting that the problem with the Cypriot matter was primarily one of illegal occupation and imposing invasive rights by Turkey.

In the meantime, the General Council for Foreign and Defence Affairs (KYSEA) is underway, where, according to sources, the Creek-Turkish relations will be discussed, while the Ministry of Defence is expected to discuss the approval of the implementation of the procurement of new arms, including anti-aircraft systems, naval torpedoes and tactical land army Battle Systems will be discussed.