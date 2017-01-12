“Greek Freak” all but clinhes spot in starters for NBA All Stars!

The “Greek Freak”, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently running second in the NBA All Star Game voting poll in the Eastern conference, after the second count of votes that concerns the fans (50% of the aggregate votes). The “Greek Freak” is behind only LeBron James in the East and fifth overall with a tally of 963,110 votes putting him well on his way as serious contender to be in the starting line-up of the 66 All Star Game to take place in New Orleans between February 16-19. The voting ends on January 16, with the starters expected to be announced on January 19 and the bench players on the 29th.